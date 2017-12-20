Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Upgraded to “Overweight” by KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BDN. ValuEngine raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $18.69. The stock has a market cap of $3,260.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $128.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.16 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Brandywine Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 400.03%.

In related news, Director Anthony A. Sr Nichols, Sr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $87,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,726.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,422,000 after acquiring an additional 287,894 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,479,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,810,000 after acquiring an additional 237,279 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,966,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,356,000 after buying an additional 1,037,395 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,346,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,728,000 after buying an additional 175,935 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,887,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,994,000 after buying an additional 240,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Upgraded to “Overweight” by KeyCorp” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/brandywine-realty-trust-bdn-upgraded-to-overweight-by-keycorp.html.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through five segments: Pennsylvania Suburbs, Philadelphia Central Business District (CBD), Metropolitan Washington, DC, Austin, Texas, and Other. The Pennsylvania Suburbs segment includes properties in Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties in the Philadelphia suburbs.

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.