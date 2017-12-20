Boyd Gaming (BYD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.12

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.12 and last traded at $34.07, with a volume of 1086045 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Nomura upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3,636.25, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $587.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.29 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,566,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,986 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,951,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,421,000 after acquiring an additional 75,012 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,528,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,820,000 after acquiring an additional 143,680 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 531.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,418,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,874 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $26,973,000. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. The Company operated 24 wholly owned gaming entertainment properties in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana and Mississippi, as of December 31, 2016. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South.

