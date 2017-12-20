Bollard Group LLC Has $9.17 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.2% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (USB) opened at $54.56 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $49.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $90,442.26, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.61%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Instinet cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 6th. UBS cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.56.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp is a multi-state financial services holding company. The Company provides a full range of financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, capital markets, and trust and investment management services. It also engages in credit card services, merchant and automated teller machine (ATM) processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing.

