Boeing Co (BA) Position Increased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,720 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 31.0% during the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 11.1% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Catamount Wealth Management acquired a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Herndon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 29.7% during the second quarter. Herndon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $303.00 target price (up previously from $274.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vetr cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $267.03 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.73.

Shares of Boeing Co ( BA ) opened at $297.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $176,374.63, a PE ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $154.96 and a twelve month high of $297.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 12,064.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Boeing announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aircraft producer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from Boeing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Boeing’s payout ratio is 52.21%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company is an aerospace company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security (BDS), such as Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services & Support (GS&S), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces and markets commercial jet aircraft and provides related support services, to the commercial airline industry.

