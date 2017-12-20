Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$40.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.36.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Shares of Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) traded down C$0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$35.23. 177,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,106. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of C$20.32 and a 1 year high of C$37.20.

In other Canada Goose news, insider Carrie Baker sold 40,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.30, for a total transaction of C$1,394,295.00.

WARNING: “BMO Capital Markets Raises Canada Goose (GOOS) Price Target to C$40.00” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/bmo-capital-markets-raises-canada-goose-goos-price-target-to-c40-00.html.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.