Blackrock Munivest Fund II (MVT) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.24

Headlines about Blackrock Munivest Fund II (NYSE:MVT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Blackrock Munivest Fund II earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.4291545913928 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Blackrock Munivest Fund II (NYSE:MVT) opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. Blackrock Munivest Fund II has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $16.39.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th.

About Blackrock Munivest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

