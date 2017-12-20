Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

Shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) remained flat at $$13.33 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,577. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $13.66.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/blackrock-credit-allocation-income-trust-btz-declares-monthly-dividend-of-0-07.html.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (the Trust) is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation. The Trust has investments in industries, such as oil, gas and consumable fuels; real estate investment trusts; auto components; automobiles; banks; aerospace and defense; air freight and logistics; beverages; airlines; biotechnology; building products; capital markets; chemicals; containers and packaging; communications equipment; diversified telecommunication services; electric utilities; food and staples retailing; food products; healthcare equipment and supplies; electronic equipment, instruments and components; industrial conglomerates; insurance; Internet software and services; household durables; media; household products; independent power and renewable electricity producers, and metals and mining.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.