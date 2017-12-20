BlackRock Comms Income Inv Tst Plc (BRCI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on January 19th

BlackRock Comms Income Inv Tst Plc (LON:BRCI) announced a dividend on Monday, December 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Friday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BlackRock Comms Income Inv Tst (BRCI) traded up GBX 73.88 ($0.99) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 74.63 ($1.00). 41,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,732. BlackRock Comms Income Inv Tst has a one year low of GBX 66.25 ($0.89) and a one year high of GBX 92.75 ($1.25).

About BlackRock Comms Income Inv Tst

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s objectives are to achieve an annual dividend target and, over the long term, capital growth by investing primarily in securities of companies operating in the mining and energy sectors.

