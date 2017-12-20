Press coverage about Bioline RX (NASDAQ:BLRX) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bioline RX earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.5705430894009 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Bioline RX alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $3.00 price objective on Bioline RX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price objective on Bioline RX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on Bioline RX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Bioline RX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bioline RX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bioline RX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.88.

WARNING: “Bioline RX (BLRX) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/bioline-rx-blrx-earning-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-report-shows.html.

Shares of Bioline RX ( NASDAQ BLRX ) opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. Bioline RX has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $1.38.

Bioline RX Company Profile

BioLine RX Ltd is an Israel-based company engaged in the development of therapeutics, from preclinical-stage development to advanced clinical trials, for a range of medical needs. Its clinical therapeutic candidates under development consist of BL-1020 that is in Phase II/III clinical trials to improve cognitive function in schizophrenia patients; BL-1040, which is under pivotal CE-Mark registration trial for the prevention of cardiac remodeling following an acute myocardial infarction; BL-5010, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials for non-surgical removal of skin lesions; BL-1021 that has completed Phase Ia clinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic pain or pain that results from damage to nerve fibers, and BL-7040, a synthetic oligonucleotide, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Bioline RX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioline RX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.