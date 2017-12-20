BidaskClub Upgrades PacWest Bancorp (PACW) to “Hold”

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PACW. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. FBR & Co downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.73.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (PACW) opened at $49.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,223.73, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.59. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.08 and a 52 week high of $57.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $273.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.14 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 30.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

PacWest Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Rusnak acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.92 per share, for a total transaction of $93,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 77,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,815.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ffcm LLC lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company is focused on relationship-based business banking to small, middle-market and venture-backed businesses. As of October 23, 2017, the Bank offered a range of loan and deposit products and services through 83 branches located throughout the state of California, one branch located in Durham, North Carolina, and several loan production offices located in cities across the country.

