BidaskClub Lowers Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated (COKE) to Hold

Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated (COKE) opened at $222.34 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated has a 52 week low of $162.30 and a 52 week high of $249.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,112.90, a PE ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated during the second quarter valued at about $522,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated by 516.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated during the third quarter valued at about $906,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated during the second quarter valued at about $329,000. 37.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated produces, markets and distributes nonalcoholic beverages. The Company is an independent Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. The Company’s segments include Nonalcoholic Beverages and All Other. Majority of its total bottle/can volume to retail customers consist of products of The Coca-Cola Company.

