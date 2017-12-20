Bellway (BWY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Bellway (LON:BWY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a GBX 3,716 ($50.01) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BWY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,168 ($56.10) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered Bellway to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 3,631 ($48.87) to GBX 3,779 ($50.86) in a report on Monday, October 30th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,336 ($44.90) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, December 11th. J P Morgan Chase & Co increased their target price on Bellway from GBX 3,900 ($52.49) to GBX 4,100 ($55.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Bellway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,536.50 ($47.60).

Shares of Bellway (LON BWY) opened at GBX 3,629 ($48.84) on Monday. Bellway has a 1-year low of GBX 2,393 ($32.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,805 ($51.21).

In other Bellway news, insider Edward (Ted) Ayres sold 7,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,470 ($46.70), for a total transaction of £271,076.40 ($364,840.38).

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c is a holding company of the Bellway Group of companies. The Company is engaged in the building and selling of homes, ranging from one-bedroom apartments up to five-bedroom family homes, as well as providing social housing-to-housing associations. It focuses on providing traditional family housing outside of London and apartments within the London boroughs, in zone 2 and beyond.

