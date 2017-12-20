Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) dropped 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 731,159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 721,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 238,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 612,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 211,111 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,316,000. Finally, VHCP Management II LLC acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,720,000. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company. The Company is focused on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The Company is focused on the development of its nitric oxide therapy for patients with pulmonary hypertension (PH), using its delivery system, INOpulse, with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) as the lead indication.

