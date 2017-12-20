BCA Marketplace PLC (LON:BCA) insider Tim Lampert sold 1,200,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.83), for a total transaction of £2,520,966 ($3,392,955.59).

Shares of BCA Marketplace PLC (LON:BCA) opened at GBX 211.80 ($2.85) on Wednesday. BCA Marketplace PLC has a one year low of GBX 175 ($2.36) and a one year high of GBX 230 ($3.10).

Get BCA Marketplace alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 1.21%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co upped their price target on shares of BCA Marketplace from GBX 250 ($3.36) to GBX 260 ($3.50) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Numis Securities upped their price target on shares of BCA Marketplace from GBX 235 ($3.16) to GBX 250 ($3.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, N+1 Singer restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.70) price target on shares of BCA Marketplace in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “BCA Marketplace PLC (BCA) Insider Tim Lampert Sells 1,200,460 Shares” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/bca-marketplace-plc-bca-insider-tim-lampert-sells-1200460-shares.html.

BCA Marketplace Company Profile

BCA Marketplace plc, formerly Haversham Holdings plc, owns and operates the United Kingdom and Europe’s used-vehicle marketplace. The Company provides vehicle buying services, We Buy Any Car. Its segments include Vehicle Remarketing, Vehicle Buying and Other. The Company operates through three divisions: UK Vehicle Remarketing, International Vehicle Remarketing and Vehicle Buying.

Receive News & Ratings for BCA Marketplace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCA Marketplace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.