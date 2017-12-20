Bayer AG (BAYN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €121.80 ($145.00).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($166.67) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Monday, December 11th. set a €105.00 ($125.00) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Independent Research set a €120.00 ($142.86) target price on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €124.00 ($147.62) target price on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Shares of Bayer (FRA:BAYN) traded down €1.20 ($1.43) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €105.40 ($125.48). 2,677,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Bayer has a one year low of €97.91 ($116.56) and a one year high of €123.82 ($147.40).

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. The company operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health, and Covestro segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and womens health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

