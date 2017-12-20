Bay Banks of Virginia Inc (BAYK) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

Bay Banks of Virginia Inc (OTCMKTS:BAYK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.
Shares of Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS BAYK) opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. Bay Banks of Virginia has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $134.57, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bay Banks of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.
Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc is a bank holding company that conducts its operations through its subsidiaries, Virginia Commonwealth Bank and Bay Trust Company. The Bank is a state-chartered bank and a member of the Federal Reserve System. It serves businesses, professionals and consumers with a range of financial services, including retail and commercial banking, investment services and mortgage banking.
