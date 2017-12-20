Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Crest Nicholson (CRST)

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a GBX 662 ($8.91) price target on the stock. Barclays’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.73% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.40) target price (down from GBX 590 ($7.94)) on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Crest Nicholson to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.69) target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Crest Nicholson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 656.25 ($8.83).
Crest Nicholson (CRST) opened at GBX 530.74 ($7.14) on Monday. Crest Nicholson has a one year low of GBX 440.60 ($5.93) and a one year high of GBX 648.50 ($8.73).
Crest Nicholson Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based residential developer operating in the Southern half of England. The Company’s product range varies from homes for first time buyers to large family homes, and includes a mixture of houses, apartments and supporting commercial premises as part of its developments.
