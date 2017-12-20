Bank Of The Ozarks Sees Unusually High Options Volume (OZRK)

Bank Of The Ozarks Inc (NASDAQ:OZRK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 1,622 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,298% compared to the average daily volume of 116 call options.

Bank Of The Ozarks (NASDAQ OZRK) opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6,167.21, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.49. Bank Of The Ozarks has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Bank Of The Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $242.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.67 million. Bank Of The Ozarks had a net margin of 65.67% and a return on equity of 11.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. analysts predict that Bank Of The Ozarks will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on OZRK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank Of The Ozarks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new position in Bank Of The Ozarks in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Bank Of The Ozarks in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank Of The Ozarks in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Bank Of The Ozarks in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Bank Of The Ozarks in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank Of The Ozarks Company Profile

Bank of the Ozarks, Inc is a state chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. Its deposit services include checking, savings, money market, time deposit and individual retirement accounts. Its loan services include various types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial and agricultural loans and various leasing services.

