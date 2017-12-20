Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,526,931 Shares of Avon Products, Inc. (AVP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,819,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,526,931 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.55% of Avon Products worth $15,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avon Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Avon Products by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 567,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its stake in shares of Avon Products by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Avon Products by 3.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,980,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Avon Products in the second quarter worth about $1,636,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. Avon Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.31.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Avon Products had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Avon Products, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on AVP shares. Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of Avon Products in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.20 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avon Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Avon Products in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Avon Products in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Avon Products in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Avon Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.91.

Avon Products Company Profile

Avon Products, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of beauty and related products. The Company’s segments include Europe, Middle East & Africa; South Latin America; North Latin America, and Asia Pacific. Its product categories are Beauty, and Fashion and Home. Beauty consists of skincare (which includes personal care), fragrance and color (cosmetics).

