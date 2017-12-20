Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 11,079 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,079 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.78% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $15,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter valued at $385,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 21.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.2% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 138.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

CALM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.08.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc ( NASDAQ CALM ) opened at $43.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $262.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.50 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 11,079 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-sells-11079-shares-of-cal-maine-foods-inc-calm.html.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc is a producer and marketer of shell eggs in the United States. The Company operates through the segment of production, grading, packaging, marketing and distribution of shell eggs. It offers shell eggs, including specialty and non-specialty eggs. It classifies cage free, organic and brown eggs as specialty products.

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.