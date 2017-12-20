Bank Of New York Mellon (BK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Bank Of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $61.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.55% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BNY Mellon's shares have underperformed the industry in the last six months. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. Easing margin pressure (driven by gradual rise in interest rates) and rising loan demand are expected to further aid revenue growth. Also, potential lesser regulations and cost-saving initiatives will likely drive profitability. Given a solid capital position, the company is expected to continue enhancing shareholder value through efficient capital deployment activities. However, concentration risk arising from significant dependence on fee-based income remains a matter of concern for the company in the near term.”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BK. UBS lowered shares of Bank Of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Bank Of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank Of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $52.85) on shares of Bank Of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank Of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bank Of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.28.

Bank Of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK ) opened at $54.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $55,727.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. Bank Of New York Mellon has a one year low of $43.85 and a one year high of $55.40.

Bank Of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Bank Of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 10.51%. Bank Of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Bank Of New York Mellon will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Brian T. Shea sold 22,228 shares of Bank Of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $1,139,407.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,815 shares in the company, valued at $9,319,836.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 5,798,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.42, for a total transaction of $303,969,164.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,708,334 shares of company stock valued at $404,956,863 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new position in Bank Of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth about $1,139,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in Bank Of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth about $102,000. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of Bank Of New York Mellon by 56.2% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank Of New York Mellon by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

About Bank Of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is an investments company. The Company operates businesses through two segments: Investment Management and Investment Services. The Company also has an Other segment, which includes the leasing portfolio, corporate treasury activities (including its investment securities portfolio), derivatives and other trading, corporate and bank-owned life insurance and renewable energy investments, and business exits.

