Bank of America Corp (BAC) Shares Bought by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $1,536,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 3,306.1% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 905,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,935,000 after buying an additional 878,518 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 4.6% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after buying an additional 11,157 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,888,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,538,000 after buying an additional 865,200 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 7.4% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after buying an additional 14,815 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BAC. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Bank of America from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Vetr raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.61 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.55.

Shares of Bank of America Corp ( NYSE:BAC ) opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $29.64. The company has a market capitalization of $307,180.00, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

