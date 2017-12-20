Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,570,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,123,960,000 after buying an additional 662,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,633,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,323,595,000 after buying an additional 567,337 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,647,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,406,366,000 after buying an additional 367,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,946,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,128,119,000 after buying an additional 142,214 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,308,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,005,243,000 after buying an additional 102,133 shares during the period. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) opened at $1,079.78 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $789.62 and a 1-year high of $1,086.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $745,060.00, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $9.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $22.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.94 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 20.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.06 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 32.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. UBS reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,089.17.

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

