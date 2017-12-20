Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 13,378 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,378 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.7% in the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $104,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.5% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the second quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $127,000. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK ) opened at $56.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $153,222.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $66.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.54 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 28th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 114.97%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRK. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

