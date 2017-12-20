Axovant Sciences Ltd (AXON) Short Interest Update

Axovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:AXON) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,456 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the November 15th total of 4,379,298 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 745,858 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axovant Sciences in the third quarter valued at $117,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Axovant Sciences by 842.1% in the third quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 869,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 777,505 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Axovant Sciences by 135.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,905 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axovant Sciences in the third quarter valued at $4,471,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axovant Sciences in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ AXON) opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Axovant Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $27.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. Jefferies Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Axovant Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Axovant Sciences in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Axovant Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Axovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Axovant Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axovant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

About Axovant Sciences

Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics for the treatment of dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia. The Company intends to develop a pipeline of product candidates to address the cognitive, functional and behavioral aspects of dementia and related neurological disorders.

