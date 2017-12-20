Axa Increases Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)

Axa boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 81.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,513 shares during the period. Axa owned about 0.16% of SL Green Realty worth $15,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 60.3% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,740,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,625,000 after buying an additional 1,031,232 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 41.6% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,702,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,174,000 after buying an additional 500,665 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,928,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in SL Green Realty by 35.9% during the third quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,130,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,542,000 after purchasing an additional 298,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE SLG) opened at $101.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. SL Green Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $115.34. The stock has a market cap of $10,199.00, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($1.17). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $319.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8125 per share. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 300.97%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director John S. Levy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $619,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,253,201.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $117.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.62.

SL Green Realty Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), with in-house capabilities in property management, acquisitions and dispositions, financing, development and redevelopment, construction and leasing. The Company operates through two segments: real estate, and debt and preferred equity investments.

