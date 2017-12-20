Axa Decreases Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (MUR)

Axa trimmed its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 291,138 shares during the period. Axa owned approximately 0.30% of Murphy Oil worth $13,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 407.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,057,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,073,000 after purchasing an additional 848,930 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 171.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,018,113 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,041,000 after acquiring an additional 642,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 19.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,326,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,342,000 after acquiring an additional 541,618 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,806,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,613,000 after acquiring an additional 529,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,373,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $291,513,000 after acquiring an additional 503,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MUR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.91.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $180,578.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $105,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 76,500 shares of company stock worth $17,850. 6.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (MUR) opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $22.21 and a 52 week high of $33.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $498.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -196.08%.

Murphy Oil Corporation (Murphy) is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company’s exploration and production business explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across the world. Its exploration and production activities are subdivided into four geographic segments: the United States, Canada, Malaysia and all other countries.

