Axa Acquires 28,755 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE)

Axa boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 265,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 28,755 shares during the quarter. Axa owned 0.62% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $14,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,183,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,937,000 after buying an additional 71,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,497,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,237,000 after purchasing an additional 330,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,130,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,421,000 after purchasing an additional 135,335 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,895,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,213,000 after purchasing an additional 520,496 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,536,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,417,000 after purchasing an additional 270,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RARE. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $89.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. ( NASDAQ RARE ) opened at $46.61 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.14 and a 52 week high of $91.35.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.87). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.64) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its clinical-stage pipeline consists of two product categories: biologics (including a monoclonal antibody and an enzyme replacement therapy), and small-molecule substrate replacement therapies.

