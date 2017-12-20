Aviva (AV) Trading Down 0%

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) fell 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 498.60 ($6.71) and last traded at GBX 499.82 ($6.73). 8,030,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 9,890,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 499.82 ($6.73).

Several research firms recently issued reports on AV. J P Morgan Chase & Co reduced their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 624 ($8.40) to GBX 617 ($8.30) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 627 ($8.44) price target (down previously from GBX 670 ($9.02)) on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.40) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Barclays raised shares of Aviva to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 509 ($6.85) to GBX 567 ($7.63) in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 606 ($8.16) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 567.88 ($7.64).

In related news, insider Keith Williams purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 503 ($6.77) per share, with a total value of £50,300 ($67,698.52). Also, insider Glyn Barker purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 505 ($6.80) per share, for a total transaction of £55,550 ($74,764.47). Insiders purchased a total of 23,699 shares of company stock worth $11,929,266 over the last three months.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc is a holding company. The Company provides customers with long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. Its segments include United Kingdom & Ireland; France; Poland; Italy, Spain and Other; Canada; Asia; Aviva Investors, and Other Group activities.

