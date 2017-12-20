Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,499 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,971.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,033,995,000 after purchasing an additional 28,201,085 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5,962.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,013,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947,657 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,188,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,500,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,863 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 42,776.7% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,376,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 29.0% in the second quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 5,176,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.17.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing ( ADP ) opened at $118.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52,490.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $94.11 and a 1 year high of $121.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

