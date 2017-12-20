Aurubis (ETR:NDA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NDA. Berenberg Bank set a €73.50 ($87.50) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €83.00 ($98.81) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($107.14) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.16 ($85.90) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Macquarie set a €62.00 ($73.81) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Aurubis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €72.21 ($85.97).

Get Aurubis alerts:

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) opened at €74.15 ($88.27) on Monday. Aurubis has a 12-month low of €50.58 ($60.21) and a 12-month high of €79.29 ($94.39).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Aurubis (NDA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/aurubis-nda-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-dz-bank.html.

Aurubis AG engages in the copper concentrate processing, metal recycling, and copper product fabrication activities in Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Primary Copper and Copper Products. The company procures and processes copper concentrates; produces and markets exchange-traded copper cathodes; and produces and markets sulfuric acid, iron silicate, precious metals, and specialty products.

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.