Attunity (ATTU) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

Research analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.
ATTU has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Attunity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Attunity in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Attunity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Attunity to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Attunity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.
Shares of Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) opened at $7.04 on Monday. Attunity has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $9.54.
About Attunity
Attunity Ltd (Attunity) is a provider of Big Data management software solutions that enable access, management, sharing and distribution of data across heterogeneous enterprise platforms, organizations and the cloud. The Company’s software solutions include data replication and distribution (Attunity Replicate, change data capture (CDC) and Attunity Gold Client Solutions), test data management (Attunity Gold Client Solutions), data connectivity (Attunity Connect), enterprise file replication (AttunityRepliWeb), managed-file-transfer (Attunity MFT), data warehouse automation (Attunity Compose), data usage analytics (Attunity Visibility) and cloud data delivery (AttunityCloudBeam).
