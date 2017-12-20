Attunity (ATTU) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

Research analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ATTU has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Attunity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Attunity in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Attunity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Attunity to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Attunity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Get Attunity alerts:

Shares of Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) opened at $7.04 on Monday. Attunity has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $9.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Unterberg Capital LLC lifted its stake in Attunity by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC now owns 460,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Attunity by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 92,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 23,832 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Attunity by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 152,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Attunity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Attunity by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 359,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/attunity-attu-coverage-initiated-at-william-blair.html.

About Attunity

Attunity Ltd (Attunity) is a provider of Big Data management software solutions that enable access, management, sharing and distribution of data across heterogeneous enterprise platforms, organizations and the cloud. The Company’s software solutions include data replication and distribution (Attunity Replicate, change data capture (CDC) and Attunity Gold Client Solutions), test data management (Attunity Gold Client Solutions), data connectivity (Attunity Connect), enterprise file replication (AttunityRepliWeb), managed-file-transfer (Attunity MFT), data warehouse automation (Attunity Compose), data usage analytics (Attunity Visibility) and cloud data delivery (AttunityCloudBeam).

Receive News & Ratings for Attunity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Attunity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.