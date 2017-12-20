AT&T (T) Upgraded to Buy by Vetr

Vetr upgraded shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has $39.98 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Macquarie reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on AT&T from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Shares of AT&T (T) opened at $38.05 on Tuesday. AT&T has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $43.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $233,590.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.44.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.34 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.23%.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Rose purchased 29,600 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.75 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,100 shares in the company, valued at $104,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Capital Management LP grew its stake in AT&T by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in AT&T by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide.

