Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,068 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $11,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAWW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlas Air Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. ( AAWW ) opened at $58.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $68.70. The firm has a market cap of $1,471.48, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $535.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.29 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CEO William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total value of $306,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,525,549.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 25,195 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,785 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services throughout the world, serving Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, North America and South America through contractual service arrangements, including those through which it provides aircraft to customers and value-added services, including crew, maintenance and insurance (ACMI), as well as those through which it provides crew, maintenance and insurance, but not the aircraft (CMI); cargo and passenger charter services (Charter), and dry leasing aircraft and engines (Dry Leasing).

