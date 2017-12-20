Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $592.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) to report sales of $592.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $566.90 million and the highest is $623.01 million. Atlas Air Worldwide posted sales of $529.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full year sales of $592.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.41 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Atlas Air Worldwide.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.05). Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $535.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AAWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

In other news, CEO William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.19, for a total transaction of $330,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,705,700.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,195 shares of company stock worth $1,616,785. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $208,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $273,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ AAWW) opened at $58.60 on Wednesday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $68.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1,471.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services throughout the world, serving Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, North America and South America through contractual service arrangements, including those through which it provides aircraft to customers and value-added services, including crew, maintenance and insurance (ACMI), as well as those through which it provides crew, maintenance and insurance, but not the aircraft (CMI); cargo and passenger charter services (Charter), and dry leasing aircraft and engines (Dry Leasing).

