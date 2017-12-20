Astronics Co. (ATRO) Position Lifted by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,845 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.33% of Astronics worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Astronics by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Astronics by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Astronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in Astronics by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 9,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Astronics by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Astronics alerts:

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) opened at $41.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Astronics Co. has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $44.19. The firm has a market cap of $1,180.80, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.14). Astronics had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $149.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Astronics Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Astronics announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 18th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mckenna sold 45,000 shares of Astronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $1,755,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Astronics in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Astronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Dougherty & Co lifted their price target on shares of Astronics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Astronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/astronics-co-atro-position-lifted-by-royce-associates-lp.html.

Astronics Profile

Astronics Corporation is a supplier of products to the aerospace, defense, electronics and semiconductor industries. The Company’s products and services include electrical power generation, distribution and motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification and automated test systems.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.