Associated Banc Corp (ASB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.40. Associated Banc reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Associated Banc had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $276.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Friday, August 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

In other news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $38,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Hutchinson sold 4,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $119,042.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,071.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,805 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 393.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc (ASB) traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.35. 702,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,747. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The stock has a market cap of $3,869.82, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.3828 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp is a bank holding company. The Company, through its banking subsidiary Associated Bank, National Association (the Bank) and various nonbanking subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and non-banking products and services to individuals. The Company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

