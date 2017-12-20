Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 6,176 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 462,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,176 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,946,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,874,000 after acquiring an additional 251,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,446,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,887,000 after acquiring an additional 143,909 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,633,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,570,000 after acquiring an additional 332,341 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,030,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,939,000 after acquiring an additional 243,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,229,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,008,000 after acquiring an additional 48,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2,425.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $11.42.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $97.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.71 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.1775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 259.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Lexington Realty Trust in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.75 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lexington Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lexington Realty Trust in a report on Sunday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.79.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns a portfolio of equity and debt investments in single-tenant commercial properties. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had equity ownership interests in approximately 195 consolidated real estate properties, located in 40 states and containing an aggregate of approximately 43.3 million square feet of space, approximately 96.0% of which was leased.

