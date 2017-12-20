Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,746 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,792 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.80% of Aspen Aerogels worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reservoir Operations L.P. boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 0.4% in the third quarter. Reservoir Operations L.P. now owns 2,908,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,289 shares during the last quarter. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 14.6% in the third quarter. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. now owns 1,399,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 177,953 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 927,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 856,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 582,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE ASPN) opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. Aspen Aerogels Inc has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $5.14.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $27.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.23 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 22.72% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. Aspen Aerogels’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

In related news, major shareholder Craig A. Huff sold 2,895,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $12,452,718.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in energy infrastructure facilities. The Company also performs contract research services for various federal and non-federal government agencies, including the Department of Defense, the Department of Energy and other institutions.

