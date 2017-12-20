Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Aspen Aerogels earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the construction company an impact score of 45.5111869749964 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $5.14.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $27.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Craig A. Huff sold 2,895,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $12,452,718.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in energy infrastructure facilities. The Company also performs contract research services for various federal and non-federal government agencies, including the Department of Defense, the Department of Energy and other institutions.

