Asante Solutions (PUMP) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.12

News stories about Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Asante Solutions earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 44.9757002831112 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Get Asante Solutions alerts:

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.69 million. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asante Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Asante Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

In related news, major shareholder Energy Capital Partners Ii, Ll sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $207,966,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/asante-solutions-pump-receives-daily-media-impact-score-of-0-12.html.

About Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

Receive News & Ratings for Asante Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.