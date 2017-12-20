ARRIS International plc (ARRS) Forecasted to Post FY2017 Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ:ARRS) – Jefferies Group issued their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of ARRIS International in a note issued to investors on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst forecasts that the communications equipment provider will earn $2.29 per share for the year. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for ARRIS International’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut ARRIS International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut ARRIS International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial set a $36.00 price target on ARRIS International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded ARRIS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARRIS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Shares of ARRIS International ( NASDAQ:ARRS ) opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,815.80, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. ARRIS International has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52.

ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. ARRIS International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARRS. Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ARRIS International during the second quarter worth $233,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARRIS International during the third quarter worth $473,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ARRIS International during the third quarter worth $514,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARRIS International by 38.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ARRIS International by 18.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lawrence Robinson sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $125,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,151,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick W. Macken sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $36,575.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,308.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARRIS International Company Profile

ARRIS International plc is a media entertainment and data communications solutions provider. The Company operates in two segments: Customer Premises Equipment (CPE), and Network & Cloud (N&C). The Company enables service providers, including cable, telephone, and digital broadcast satellite operators, and media programmers to deliver media, voice and Internet Protocol (IP) data services to their subscribers.

