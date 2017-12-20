ARRIS International (ARRS) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley currently has $31.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ARRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered ARRIS International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Group set a $38.00 price target on ARRIS International and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised ARRIS International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet raised ARRIS International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $25.00 price target on ARRIS International and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Shares of ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,041,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,264. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $4,830.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. ARRIS International has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $31.52.

ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. ARRIS International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. analysts predict that ARRIS International will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lawrence Robinson sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $125,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick W. Macken sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $36,575.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,308.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARRIS International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,385,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $153,423,000 after acquiring an additional 140,548 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARRIS International by 4.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,030,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,840,000 after purchasing an additional 92,445 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ARRIS International by 0.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,234,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARRIS International by 9.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 904,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,357,000 after purchasing an additional 79,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of ARRIS International by 33.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 902,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,701,000 after purchasing an additional 224,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARRIS International Company Profile

ARRIS International plc is a media entertainment and data communications solutions provider. The Company operates in two segments: Customer Premises Equipment (CPE), and Network & Cloud (N&C). The Company enables service providers, including cable, telephone, and digital broadcast satellite operators, and media programmers to deliver media, voice and Internet Protocol (IP) data services to their subscribers.

