AROUNDTOWN EO-,01 (AT1) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

AROUNDTOWN EO-,01 (ETR: AT1) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/14/2017 – AROUNDTOWN EO-,01 was given a new €7.30 ($8.69) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2017 – AROUNDTOWN EO-,01 was given a new €7.50 ($8.93) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2017 – AROUNDTOWN EO-,01 was given a new €7.50 ($8.93) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2017 – AROUNDTOWN EO-,01 was given a new €7.40 ($8.81) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/5/2017 – AROUNDTOWN EO-,01 was given a new €7.30 ($8.69) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/4/2017 – AROUNDTOWN EO-,01 was given a new €7.80 ($9.29) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/30/2017 – AROUNDTOWN EO-,01 was given a new €7.00 ($8.33) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

AROUNDTOWN EO-,01 (ETR AT1) remained flat at $€6.43 ($7.66) during trading hours on Wednesday. 67,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,872. AROUNDTOWN EO-,01 has a twelve month low of €3.90 ($4.64) and a twelve month high of €6.60 ($7.86).

