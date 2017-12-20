Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Group initiated coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.36% from the stock’s previous close.

ASC has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) opened at $7.95 on Monday. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $48.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Ardmore Shipping’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Ardmore Shipping announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 31st that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter worth $2,064,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 2.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,463,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 40,871 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 9.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,713,575 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,966,000 after purchasing an additional 147,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 127.9% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 220,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 123,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/ardmore-shipping-asc-coverage-initiated-at-jefferies-group.html.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals to national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies, with its fleet of mid-size product and chemical tankers. The Company’s segment relates to the operations of its vessels. The Company’s fleet consists of over 20 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, all of which are in operation.

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.