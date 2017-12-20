ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) Position Raised by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.17% of ArcBest worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacad Investment Ltd. increased its holdings in ArcBest by 34.1% in the second quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 5,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ArcBest by 61.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in ArcBest in the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ArcBest in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ArcBest in the third quarter valued at about $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ ARCB) opened at $36.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.49, a PE ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.82. ArcBest Corporation has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $38.75.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $744.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.16 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 0.88%. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Corporation will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Cowen cut ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

In other news, Director Steven Spinner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $140,933.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,853 shares of company stock valued at $499,794 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation is a holding company of businesses providing integrated logistics solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Asset-Based, which consists of ABF Freight System, Inc and other subsidiaries; ArcBest, which represents the consolidation of the operations of the Premium Logistics, Transportation Management and Household Goods Moving Services segments, and FleetNet, which includes the results of operations of FleetNet America, Inc (FleetNet).

