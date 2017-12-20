Aramark (ARMK) Bonds Drop 1.1% During Trading

An issue of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) debt fell 1.1% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Wednesday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 4.75% coupon and will mature on June 1, 2026. The debt is now trading at $101.63 and was trading at $103.02 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets often anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Nomura reduced their price objective on Aramark from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.57.
Aramark (NYSE ARMK) traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $42.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Aramark has a 52 week low of $32.87 and a 52 week high of $44.12. The stock has a market cap of $10,411.70, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.47.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.19%.
In other Aramark news, Director Sanjeev K. Mehra bought 19,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $800,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aramark by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,502,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,584,000 after buying an additional 562,055 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Aramark by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 104,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 30,941 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Aramark by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 199,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after buying an additional 50,718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Aramark by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,344,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,104,000 after buying an additional 48,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Aramark by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,898,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,708 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Aramark Company Profile
Aramark is a global provider of food, facilities and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, and sports, leisure and corrections clients. The Company operates through three segments: Food and Support Services North America (FSS North America), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform).
Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.