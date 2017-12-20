Aramark (ARMK) Bonds Drop 1.1% During Trading

An issue of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) debt fell 1.1% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Wednesday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 4.75% coupon and will mature on June 1, 2026. The debt is now trading at $101.63 and was trading at $103.02 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets often anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Nomura reduced their price objective on Aramark from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.57.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark (NYSE ARMK) traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $42.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Aramark has a 52 week low of $32.87 and a 52 week high of $44.12. The stock has a market cap of $10,411.70, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.47.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Aramark had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.19%.

In other Aramark news, Director Sanjeev K. Mehra bought 19,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $800,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aramark by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,502,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,584,000 after buying an additional 562,055 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Aramark by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 104,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 30,941 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Aramark by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 199,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after buying an additional 50,718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Aramark by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,344,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,104,000 after buying an additional 48,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Aramark by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,898,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,708 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Aramark (ARMK) Bonds Drop 1.1% During Trading” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/aramark-armk-bonds-drop-1-1-during-trading.html.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark is a global provider of food, facilities and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, and sports, leisure and corrections clients. The Company operates through three segments: Food and Support Services North America (FSS North America), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.