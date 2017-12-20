Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (AQXP) & BioLife Solutions (BLFS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AQXP) and BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Aquinox Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Aquinox Pharmaceuticals and BioLife Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquinox Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$37.00 million ($1.93) -5.92 BioLife Solutions $8.23 million 9.70 -$6.87 million ($0.42) -13.95

BioLife Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Aquinox Pharmaceuticals. BioLife Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -16.96, suggesting that its share price is 1,796% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioLife Solutions has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.3% of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of BioLife Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.8% of BioLife Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aquinox Pharmaceuticals and BioLife Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquinox Pharmaceuticals N/A -34.72% -32.69% BioLife Solutions -52.10% -49.92% -29.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Aquinox Pharmaceuticals and BioLife Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquinox Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 BioLife Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 118.91%. BioLife Solutions has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.92%. Given Aquinox Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Aquinox Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than BioLife Solutions.

Summary

BioLife Solutions beats Aquinox Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aquinox Pharmaceuticals

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company discovering and developing targeted therapeutics in disease areas of inflammation and immuno-oncology. The Company’s primary focus is anti-inflammatory product candidates targeting the Src Homology 2 (SH2)-containing inositol-5-phosphatase 1 (SHIP1) enzyme, which is a regulator of a cellular signaling pathway in immune cells, known as the phosphatidylinositol-4,5-bisphosphate 3-kinase (PI3K) pathway. Its product candidate, AQX-1125, is a small molecule activator of SHIP1 suitable for oral, once daily dosing. The Company is developing AQX-1125 as a treatment in interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome (IC/BPS), a chronic inflammatory disease of the bladder. AQX-1125 is a SHIP1 activator that has demonstrated preliminary safety, anti-inflammatory potential and drug properties in multiple preclinical studies.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (BioLife) is engaged in the developing, manufacturing and marketing a portfolio of biopreservation tools and services for cells, tissues and organs, including clinical grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media and a related cloud hosted biologistics cold chain management application for shippers. The Company’s product offerings include hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs; generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products; custom product formulation and custom packaging services; cold chain logistics services incorporating precision thermal packaging products and cloud-hosted Web applications, and contract aseptic manufacturing formulation, fill and finish services of liquid media products. Its products include HypoThermosol FRS, CryoStor, BloodStor, Cell Thawing Media, PrepaStor and biologistex cold-chain management service.

Receive News & Ratings for Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquinox Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.