Antero Midstream GP (AMGP) & Oceaneering International (OII) Head-To-Head Survey

Antero Midstream GP (NYSE: AMGP) and Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Antero Midstream GP and Oceaneering International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Midstream GP 0 2 13 1 2.94 Oceaneering International 3 12 4 0 2.05

Antero Midstream GP currently has a consensus target price of $26.06, indicating a potential upside of 35.67%. Oceaneering International has a consensus target price of $24.03, indicating a potential upside of 24.08%. Given Antero Midstream GP’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Antero Midstream GP is more favorable than Oceaneering International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.7% of Antero Midstream GP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of Oceaneering International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Oceaneering International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Antero Midstream GP pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Oceaneering International pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Oceaneering International pays out -315.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Antero Midstream GP and Oceaneering International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Midstream GP 4.41% 17.95% 9.97% Oceaneering International -0.94% 0.21% 0.10%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Antero Midstream GP and Oceaneering International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Midstream GP $16.94 million 211.13 $9.71 million N/A N/A Oceaneering International $2.27 billion 0.84 $24.58 million ($0.19) -101.95

Oceaneering International has higher revenue and earnings than Antero Midstream GP.

Summary

Antero Midstream GP beats Oceaneering International on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Antero Midstream GP

Antero Midstream GP LP, formerly Antero Resources Midstream Management LLC, owns, operates and develops midstream energy infrastructure. The Company’s segments include gathering and processing and water handling and treatment. The gathering and processing segment consist of long-term, fee-based activities including low-pressure gathering, compression, high-pressure gathering, processing, fractionation, and condensate gathering. The Company’s water handling and treatment segment consists of long-term fee based activities including fresh water delivery used in completion activity, and water handling services. The Company’s assets are located both in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale in northwest West Virginia and in the core of the Utica Shale in southern Ohio.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc. is an oilfield provider of engineered services and products, primarily to the offshore oil and gas industry, with a focus on deepwater applications. The Company’s business segments are contained within two businesses: services and products provided to the oil and gas industry (Oilfield) and all other services and products (Advanced Technologies). Its four business segments within the Oilfield business are Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs), Subsea Products, Subsea Projects and Asset Integrity. The services and products it provides to the oil and gas industry include remotely operated vehicles, specialty subsea hardware, engineering and project management, subsea intervention services, including manned diving, survey and positioning services and asset integrity and nondestructive testing services. The Company serves the defense, aerospace and commercial theme park industries.

