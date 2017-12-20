Analyzing US Foods (USFD) & Its Peers

US Foods (NYSE: USFD) is one of 22 public companies in the “Food Retail & Distribution” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare US Foods to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares US Foods and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio US Foods $22.92 billion $209.79 million 26.24 US Foods Competitors $21.17 billion $332.40 million 561.79

US Foods has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. US Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares US Foods and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Foods 1.11% 12.64% 3.61% US Foods Competitors 1.01% 7.34% 4.27%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.9% of US Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of shares of all “Food Retail & Distribution” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of US Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Food Retail & Distribution” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for US Foods and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Foods 0 3 6 0 2.67 US Foods Competitors 649 1355 1413 22 2.23

US Foods currently has a consensus target price of $31.75, indicating a potential upside of 3.42%. As a group, “Food Retail & Distribution” companies have a potential upside of 5.05%. Given US Foods’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe US Foods has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. is a holding company. The Company is a foodservice distributor in the United States. The Company, through US Foods, Inc. (USF), markets and primarily distributes fresh, frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the United States. These customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company provided approximately 400,000 fresh, frozen, and dry food stock-keeping units (SKUs), as well as non-food items, sourced from over 5,000 suppliers. As of January 31, 2017, it maintained 75 primary operating facilities, consisting of its 60 distribution centers and other supporting facilities.

